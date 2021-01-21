EBRD shows patience to print flat to curve

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development led the way on a busy Thursday in the SSA dollar market, printing $2bn flat to its curve.

The EBRD announced the mandate on Tuesday, alongside one from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. But when the AIIB and other borrowers came to market on Wednesday, the supranational elected to keep its deal back until Thursday. The leads — Barclays, BMO Capital Markets, Goldman ... The leads —