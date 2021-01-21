Bruxelles Lambert shrugs off ECB noise, issues new bond

By Mike Turner
21 Jan 2021

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert, the Belgian investment holding company, found a warm response from the bond market on Thursday, despite the potential distractions of a European Central Bank meeting being held on the same day.

GBL, bringing Thursday’s highest rated corporate deal at A1/A+, put its €500m no-grow 10 year (January 2031) on screens at 80bp over mid-swaps. 

“Demand looks like it got going in the book well before the ECB meeting,” said a London banker off the deal. 

The banker said the ECB’s meeting, ...

