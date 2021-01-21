Gold rush: Russian miners prep IPO plans

Two Russian gold miners are among a number of Russian companies looking at listing possibilities in 2021 capitalising on a strong 2020 for the precious metal.

GlobalCapital understands that GV Gold Group, a top 10 Russian gold miner in terms of production, has reignited IPO plans this year and is exploring a potential listing in Moscow and London.

GV Gold, which has ambitions to become a top five Russian gold miner is, unlike others ...