Korea Southern Power adds to green market

Government-owned Korea Southern Power Co marketed a green bond to dollar buyers on Wednesday, netting $450m from the trade.

Bookrunners Citi, Crédit Agricole, Mizuho and UBS began taking orders for the five year bonds at the 75bp over US Treasuries area, following indications of interest secured during investor calls.

The execution of the Aa2/—/AA- borrower's transaction was straightforward, said a syndicate head on the deal. It ...