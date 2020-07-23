Investors shrug off EU parliament’s threat to reject budget

EU_shadows_575x375_Adobe_020420
By Lewis McLellan
02.45 PM

The EU parliament has voted for a resolution threatening to reject the EU’s budget proposal. The proposed budget includes the €750bn coronavirus recovery fund, which has helped to drive peripheral eurozone sovereign spreads tighter over the past month.

The resolution was supported by 465 of the 751 MEPs, with only 150 votes against it.

While the recovery fund made it through the EU summit last weekend largely unscathed, the budget proposal means cuts to “flagship EU programmes for climate protection, digital transition, health, youth, culture, research ...

Already a subscriber?

Continue reading this article

Try full access to GlobalCapital

Free trial

Want to learn more? View subscription options