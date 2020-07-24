Vodafone to price hotly anticipated towers IPO in 2021
Vodafone has planted its flag to lead the 2021 IPO calendar, with the listing of its European towers unit in Frankfurt.
The company announced to the London Stock Exchange on Friday morning that it was on track to list Vantage Towers, its European tower infrastructure business, in early 2021 in an IPO on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.“Today's launch of Vantage Towers marks significant progress of the strategy I ...
Already a subscriber? Login
Continue reading this article
Try full access to GlobalCapitalFree trial