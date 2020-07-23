Boekhout lays out corporate client strategy at Commerz

The double whammy of coronavirus and a crisis at the top of the bank makes the most testing of times for the new head of Commerzbank’s corporate clients division to make his mark. But Roland Boekhout has a broad vision for the firm’s corporate and investment bank and ideas for how to implement it, writes David Rothnie.

Commerzbank when the coronavirus pandemic struck. Having Boekhout was just weeks into his new role as head of corporate clients atwhen the coronavirus pandemic struck. Having succeeded Michael Reuther on January 1, Boekhout’s original plan was to spend the first few months of his new gig on the road, meeting clients and colleagues and getting ...