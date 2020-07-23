Boekhout lays out corporate client strategy at Commerz

Frankfurt_Adobe_575x375_23July2020
By David Rothnie
23 Jul 2020

The double whammy of coronavirus and a crisis at the top of the bank makes the most testing of times for the new head of Commerzbank’s corporate clients division to make his mark. But Roland Boekhout has a broad vision for the firm’s corporate and investment bank and ideas for how to implement it, writes David Rothnie.

Boekhout was just weeks into his new role as head of corporate clients at Commerzbank when the coronavirus pandemic struck. Having succeeded Michael Reuther on January 1, Boekhout’s original plan was to spend the first few months of his new gig on the road, meeting clients and colleagues and getting ...

Already a subscriber?

Continue reading this article

Try full access to GlobalCapital

Free trial

Want to learn more? View subscription options