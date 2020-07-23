No time like the present: banks consider summer supply

A burst of additional tier one (AT1) supply this week showed that financial institutions will be keen to take advantage of every funding window available this summer, despite having made substantial progress on their annual issuance plans.

Market participants had been expecting a quiet run from European banks, many of which are still sidelined by earnings blackouts.

But a week-long lull in issuance came to an end on Wednesday, when UBS and Raiffeisen Bank International brought new AT1s in front of investors.

Deal ...