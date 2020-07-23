Prosus mandates for dollar and euro bonds on strong results
Prosus, the Dutch online consumer and investment company, has mandated banks for dollar and euro bonds. Investors will need to contend with a firm that reported strong full year results up to the end of March but has issued warnings that the coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll since.
Prosus, rated Baa3/BBB-, has hired Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Citi and Morgan Stanley to arrange a series of fixed income calls starting on Thursday.The issuer is looking to print a 30 year dollar bond and an eight and 12 year euro bond, all in benchmark sizes. This ...
