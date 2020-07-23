UBS Group USD750m 5.125% PNC6 AT1

Rating:A3/A-/A-
Amount:$750m of additional tier one capital
Maturity:Perpetual
Call date:26 July 2026
Issue/reoffer price:100.00
Coupon:5.125%
Launched:Wednesday, July 22
Payment date:July 29
Sole books:UBS
Market appraisal:“…UBS is a darling in the market and we have never seen rates ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.