UBS Group USD750m 5.125% PNC6 AT1

  • By Tyler Davies
  • 23 Jul 2020

Rating:A3/A-/A-

Amount:$750m of additional tier one capital

Maturity:Perpetual

Call date:26 July 2026

Issue/reoffer price:100.00

Coupon:5.125%

Launched:Wednesday, July 22

Payment date:July 29

Sole books:UBS


Market appraisal:

“…UBS is a darling in the market and we have never seen rates ...

