Covid hits GSE reform and US covereds

Reform of the US government sponsored enterprises (GSEs) has always been considered a necessary precursor to establishing a US covered bond legal framework. But with the Covid-19 crisis and November’s presidential elections diverting attention, dollar covered bond issuance will remain dominated by foreign banks, with near term supply prospects likely to be determined by the cross-currency basis swap.

In May this year the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) proposed that the US GSEs, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, would need to hold capital of more than €240bn and assumed a return of less than 9% based on last year’s performance.

However, the question of ...