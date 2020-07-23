‘Nascent’ green convertible bond market is cause for optimism

The growth of green convertible bonds is promising and there are hopes for more issuance. However, the market has some way to go before it becomes mainstream, according to sources.

So far, there have been six green convertible deals since 2018, raising more than $1.2bn, according to GlobalCapital and Dealogic data. That total includes two in Asia, one in Europe and three in the US.

The US is now the largest source of green CB issuance, with three transactions this year. ...