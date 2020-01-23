Emirates NBD offloads £27m NMC Health stock to settle shareholder loan

Dubai’s Emirates NBD Bank has sold a small stake in NMC Health, the beleaguered UAE private healthcare company, to close out a loan owed by Infinite Investment, a vehicle for two of the company’s controlling shareholders.

Infinite Investment is an investment vehicle through which Saeed Al Qebaisi and Khaleefa Al Muhairi jointly owned a 7% stake in NMC Health following the last sale earlier this month. Al Muhairiis has a 12.5% direct ownership of NMC Health and Al Qebaisi has a 4.7% stake, outside ...