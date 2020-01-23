US corps mobbed as supply drought bites
US blue chips started to emerge from earnings blackouts this week and print tightly priced dollar bonds, as spreads continued to grind tighter.
Issuance remains subdued and may not return to full strength even when earnings season ends in mid-February. That, along with higher than expected inflows into bond funds, is fuelling already strong demand.The high grade market has been on a run since the start of the year, shaking ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.