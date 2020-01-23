USPP market eyes Europe’s ESG model
Several US private placement agents have told GlobalCapital that their market is finally starting to take sustainable financing seriously. But while there is an evident buzz, most feel that anything tangible, such as pricing advantages prompted by dedicated environmental, social and governance-focused funds, is still far off.
Europe has led the drive for sustainable financing over the past few years and, as USPPs are still dominated by north American investors, ESG issuance has made less headway there than in other European capital markets.While there has been a trickle of green USPPs, such as a ...
