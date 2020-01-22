NLMK joins Russian sustainability-linked loan trend

Green_piggy_bank_Adobe_230x150_101219
By Mariam Meskin
22 Jan 2020

Novolipetsk Steel, one of Russia’s largest steel producers, has amended an existing loan to include sustainability-linked pricing. The deal is the latest in a string of green financings in the country.

The margin on the deal, a €250m four year credit line signed in 2017, will now be linked to NLMK’s ESG rating from Sustainalytics, an independent provider of ESG ratings and research.

Sustainalytics will assess NLMK once a year. An improvement of the company’s ESG rating will enable NLMK to have a discount in ...

