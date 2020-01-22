Saudi Arabia pulls off triple in scorching EM market, Samba to follow
Saudi Arabia scored a triple tranche dollar deal inside its own curve on Tuesday, raising cash at seven, 12 and 35 years. Samba Financial Group has since followed its sovereign into the market with its own deal.
Samba Financial selected Citi and Standard Chartered to run the books for a seven year Reg S $500m no-grow bond. The leads offered initial price thoughts of 160bp over mid-swaps and, with the order books over $2.4bn, were able to tighten the spread to 135bp-140bp.“It’s ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.