Barclays’ global CIB chair leaves bank

Richard Taylor is stepping down from his role at Barclays, after an eight year stint at its investment bank.

  • By Jasper Cox
  • 26 Jul 2019

Taylor, chair of global corporate and investment banking, gave notice back in April, GlobalCapital understands.

Taylor was recruited in 2011 to focus on UK investment banking. He concentrated on trying to broaden Barclays’ offering beyond debt capital markets, in areas like equity capital markets, corporate broking and ...

