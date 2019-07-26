Elis block covered quickly after auction

French private equity company Eurazeo was the seller in the Paris sale, which was priced at €16.90 a share, a 2.9% discount to the closing price of €17.4.
The trade was priced at a 2.9% discount to the closing price of Elis shares on Thursday evening.The ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.