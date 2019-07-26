Watermark
Go to Asia edition
RMB

SMIC aims for more with sixth Panda bond

Shanghai-based and Hong Kong-listed chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp has sold a Rmb2bn ($291m) 270-day red Panda.

  • By Rebecca Feng
  • 26 Jul 2019

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalRMB Panda Bonds league table

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table.
1 Bank of China (BOC) 20.07
2 China Merchants Securities Co 13.47
3 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 13.27
4 Agricultural Bank of China (ABC) 8.16
5 China Securities 6.80

Panda Bond Database

Pricing Date Issuer Country Size Rmb (m)
View full database
1 24-Jul-19 Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) China 2,000
2 10-Jul-19 BMW Finance N.V. Germany 3,500
3 20-Jun-19 Maybank Malaysia 2,000
4 30-May-19 Portugal Portugal 2,000
5 17-May-19 Trafigura The Netherlands 540

Offshore RMB Bond Top Bookrunners

Rank Bookrunner Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table.
1 Standard Chartered Bank 32.50
2 Credit Agricole 6.34
2 HSBC 6.34
4 Bank of China (Hong Kong) (BOCHK) 6.22
4 Bank of Communications Hong Kong Branch (BOCOM HK) 6.22

Latest Offshore RMB Bonds

Pricing Date Issuer Country Size Rmb (m)
View full database
1 16-Jul-19 CIFI Holdings China 1,600
2 22-May-19 Agricultural Development Bank of China (ADBC) China 3,000
3 16-Apr-19 ICBC Singapore Branch China 1,000
4 10-Apr-19 Bank of China Macau Branch (BOC Macau) China 4,500
5 15-Mar-19 Bank of Communications Hong Kong Branch (BOCOM HK) China 2,500