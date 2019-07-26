SMIC aims for more with sixth Panda bond
Shanghai-based and Hong Kong-listed chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp has sold a Rmb2bn ($291m) 270-day red Panda.
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.
Want full access to GlobalCapital?
If you are new to GlobalCapital or you already subscribe to some of our channels you can still easily extend your access.
Take a trial to the entire site or subscribe online to see all our capital markets news, opinion and data sets.
Don't miss out!
Free trial
Read the magazine on your mobile device
Bank Profiles
Latest news by market and league table performance
See full list
GlobalRMB Panda Bonds league table
|Rank
|Arranger
|Share % by Volume
|
|1
|Bank of China (BOC)
|20.07
|2
|China Merchants Securities Co
|13.47
|3
|Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
|13.27
|4
|Agricultural Bank of China (ABC)
|8.16
|5
|China Securities
|6.80
Panda Bond Database
|
|Pricing Date
|Issuer
|Country
|Size Rmb (m)
|
|1
|24-Jul-19
|
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC)
|China
|2,000
|2
|10-Jul-19
|
BMW Finance N.V.
|Germany
|3,500
|3
|20-Jun-19
|
Maybank
|Malaysia
|2,000
|4
|30-May-19
|
Portugal
|Portugal
|2,000
|5
|17-May-19
|
Trafigura
|The Netherlands
|540
Offshore RMB Bond Top Bookrunners
|Rank
|Bookrunner
|Share % by Volume
|
|1
|Standard Chartered Bank
|32.50
|2
|Credit Agricole
|6.34
|2
|HSBC
|6.34
|4
|Bank of China (Hong Kong) (BOCHK)
|6.22
|4
|Bank of Communications Hong Kong Branch (BOCOM HK)
|6.22
Latest Offshore RMB Bonds
|
|Pricing Date
|Issuer
|Country
|Size Rmb (m)
|
|1
|16-Jul-19
|
CIFI Holdings
|China
|1,600
|2
|22-May-19
|
Agricultural Development Bank of China (ADBC)
|China
|3,000
|3
|16-Apr-19
|
ICBC Singapore Branch
|China
|1,000
|4
|10-Apr-19
|
Bank of China Macau Branch (BOC Macau)
|China
|4,500
|5
|15-Mar-19
|
Bank of Communications Hong Kong Branch (BOCOM HK)
|China
|2,500