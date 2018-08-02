Shyam Metalics paves way for $132m India IPO

The integrated metals producer said it will only sell new equity through the fundraising, with ICICI Securities as the left lead bank. Also in the bookrunning team are Edelweiss Financial Services, IIFL and JM Financial.Shyam Metalics is among the largest producers of ferro alloy in India ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.