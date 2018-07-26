Taiwan Cement throws $549m fundraise in the mix

The Reg S/144A placement was launched after markets closed on Monday evening through bookrunners Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley.The cement manufacturer initially offered $500m in the base deal, comprising 80m primary GDSs equivalent to 400m shares, or 7.9% of its fully-diluted share ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.