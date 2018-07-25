JP Morgan promotes structurer to new equity derivatives role JP Morgan has promoted its head of EMEA structuring to a newly created global leadership role that will be focused on equity derivatives.

Rui Fernandes, who worked as JP Morgan’s head of EMEA structuring before this promotion, will now serve as the bank’s head of global equity derivatives structuring. The position is a newly created one and Fernandes will report to Fater Belbachir, global head of equities volatility trading. In an ... Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content. Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period. Free Trial Log in Corporate access To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here. The position is a newly created one and Fernandes will report to Fater Belbachir, global head of equities volatility trading. In an ...