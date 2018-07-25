Watermark
Go to Asia edition

JP Morgan promotes structurer to new equity derivatives role

JP Morgan has promoted its head of EMEA structuring to a newly created global leadership role that will be focused on equity derivatives.

  • By Ross Lancaster
  • 25 Jul 2018

Rui Fernandes, who worked as JP Morgan’s head of EMEA structuring before this promotion, will now serve as the bank’s head of global equity derivatives structuring.

The position is a newly created one and Fernandes will report to Fater Belbachir, global head of equities volatility trading. In an ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 227,260.39 854 8.22%
2 JPMorgan 212,038.38 921 7.67%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 200,801.92 657 7.27%
4 Barclays 172,588.66 612 6.25%
5 HSBC 151,111.00 698 5.47%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 30,614.06 54 7.00%
2 BNP Paribas 28,586.08 114 6.54%
3 UniCredit 22,962.61 106 5.25%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 22,424.47 104 5.13%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 21,979.64 84 5.03%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 10,167.68 46 9.02%
2 JPMorgan 9,866.02 42 8.75%
3 Citi 8,104.02 43 7.19%
4 UBS 6,098.17 23 5.41%
5 Deutsche Bank 5,166.40 33 4.58%