UK retailer prices £65m fixed price IPO

Investec was bookrunner and financial adviser to The Works.
The flotation was a fixed price offering at 160p a share, valuing The Works at £103.7m.There was a capital increase that consisted of 17.8m new shares, and a sale of 22.9m existing shares by Endless, the UK private ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.