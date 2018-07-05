Watermark
Go to Asia edition

RBS, HSBC and Barclays happiest with 2018 bonuses

A survey of 2,350 bankers has found that NatWest Markets, HSBC and Barclays had the largest proportion of bankers saying they were happy with their 2018 bonuses, while Société Générale, Citi and BNP Paribas had the lowest proportion.

  • By Francesca Young
  • 05:30 PM

The survey was undertaken by Emolument, a crowdsourced salary comparison website.

BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank meanwhile had the largest proportion of bankers saying that they were outright unhappy with their bonus.


180710 happy banker bonuses



...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 204,162.36 794 7.94%
2 JPMorgan 194,409.43 873 7.56%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 185,270.61 617 7.21%
4 Barclays 162,713.61 576 6.33%
5 HSBC 145,659.13 666 5.66%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 29,830.94 52 7.16%
2 BNP Paribas 27,070.53 106 6.50%
3 Credit Agricole CIB 21,296.53 101 5.11%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 20,937.19 79 5.03%
5 Citi 20,936.06 63 5.03%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 9,233.34 42 8.73%
2 JPMorgan 9,067.67 40 8.57%
3 Citi 7,579.21 41 7.16%
4 UBS 5,950.83 20 5.62%
5 Deutsche Bank 5,145.17 32 4.86%