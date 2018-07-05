RBS, HSBC and Barclays happiest with 2018 bonuses A survey of 2,350 bankers has found that NatWest Markets, HSBC and Barclays had the largest proportion of bankers saying they were happy with their 2018 bonuses, while Société Générale, Citi and BNP Paribas had the lowest proportion.

{{errorMessage}} More like this — All news and league table positions for: Barclays

HSBC Something lighter