CWAG opts for privately placed Pandas Hong Kong-listed China Water Affairs Group (CWAG) has hit the Panda bond market for the first time, raising Rmb200m ($30.3m) from a private deal. Bankers think private placements and cornerstone-driven transactions are only going to get more attractive, in large part thanks to rising bond market volatility.

{{errorMessage}} More like this — All news and league table positions for: CITIC CLSA Securities Something lighter