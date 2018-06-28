Rémy Cointreau refills its bank debt Beverage company Rémy Cointreau has signed a €100m syndicated loan, with a pricing structure that could see the margin on the debt plunge by more than 70% if certain conditions are met.

The French company signed the loan from sole coordinator Natixis, Crédit Agricole, Société Générale, HSBC, CIC and BNP Paribas. The facility has a five year maturity, with two one year extension options. Rémy Cointreau will pay a margin on a grid level starting at 125bp and going as low as ...