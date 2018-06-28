Watermark
Indian equity trust raises £46m in IPO

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust raised gross proceeds of approximately £45.6m in its fixed price IPO in London.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 09:15 AM

Peel Hunt was the bookrunner on the fixed price IPO, which has been in the market since June 12.

The offering was fixed at £1 a share. The gross proceeds were less than half of the £100m the fund had set out to raise. 

But despite the initial fund raising ...

