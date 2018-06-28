China Tower preps investor education for $10bn IPO

The issuer is being spun-off by telecommunications giants China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom. The company owns and runs the tower assets for all three, making it the world’s largest telecom tower infrastructure service provider, according to the IPO prospectus.CICC and Goldman Sachs are joint ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.