Watermark
Go to Asia edition

EBA takes ‘step forward’ in creating ESN asset class

The European Banking Authority has spelled out its thoughts about the worth of creating a market for European Structured Notes (ESNs), a covered bond-like dual-recourse instrument backed by a broader range of assets than legislative covered bonds ahead of a public hearing on the potential asset class next week.

  • By Tyler Davies
  • 04:00 PM

The idea behind the ESN asset class is that it could be advantageous for banks to have access to a new dual-recourse funding instrument, sitting somewhere between covered bonds and securitizations, which could be used to fund SME loans or infrastructure loans.

The EBA has been doing extensive work ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 8,539.81 48 5.66%
2 UniCredit 8,425.45 50 5.58%
3 LBBW 7,986.15 46 5.29%
4 Natixis 7,841.57 37 5.20%
5 Credit Suisse 7,360.16 38 4.88%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 52,522.18 187 6.77%
2 JPMorgan 50,853.66 203 6.55%
3 Citi 46,974.49 240 6.05%
4 Goldman Sachs 43,300.85 334 5.58%
5 Morgan Stanley 42,142.90 222 5.43%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 43,104.00 156 11.10%
2 JPMorgan 42,492.21 146 10.94%
3 Citi 38,799.99 191 9.99%
4 Goldman Sachs 35,240.41 299 9.07%
5 Morgan Stanley 33,002.22 177 8.50%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Natixis 6,263.92 23 8.06%
2 UniCredit 5,364.43 20 6.90%
3 LBBW 4,811.97 20 6.19%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 4,208.56 18 5.42%
5 Deutsche Bank 4,163.44 13 5.36%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 4,729.28 11 12.78%
2 UBS 3,374.07 13 9.12%
3 BNP Paribas 2,704.23 11 7.31%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 2,458.47 6 6.64%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,263.58 10 6.12%