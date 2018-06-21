EBA takes ‘step forward’ in creating ESN asset class

The idea behind the ESN asset class is that it could be advantageous for banks to have access to a new dual-recourse funding instrument, sitting somewhere between covered bonds and securitizations, which could be used to fund SME loans or infrastructure loans.
The EBA has been doing extensive
work
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.