Probability of US-China trade war increasing

Fixed income investors should be better prepared for a trade war between the US and China, according to Arvind Rajan, managing director and head of global and macro at PGIM Fixed Income.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 02:00 PM

Rajan spoke about escalating trade tensions between the US and China during his keynote interview at the Global Borrowers and Bond Investors Forum in London, on Wednesday.

US president Donald Trump has hardened in his stance towards China. On Friday June 15 his administration announced plans for tariffs ...

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 35,016.26 151 9.86%
2 HSBC 30,134.90 180 8.49%
3 JPMorgan 23,187.82 111 6.53%
4 Deutsche Bank 21,752.49 73 6.13%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 20,625.73 127 5.81%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 11,132.41 34 18.07%
2 HSBC 7,350.11 17 11.93%
3 JPMorgan 5,826.69 26 9.46%
4 Deutsche Bank 5,824.56 6 9.46%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 4,079.80 16 6.62%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 13,914.46 43 10.83%
2 Standard Chartered Bank 12,342.25 44 9.61%
3 Deutsche Bank 11,277.69 25 8.78%
4 JPMorgan 10,992.20 43 8.56%
5 HSBC 9,106.50 40 7.09%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UniCredit 2,068.13 11 13.77%
2 Intesa Sanpaolo SpA 1,287.73 4 8.58%
3 Deutsche Bank 1,082.22 9 7.21%
4 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 1,053.52 6 7.02%
5 ING 832.14 8 5.54%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 4,678.77 78 24.72%
2 HDFC Bank 2,326.17 42 12.29%
3 Trust Investment Advisors 2,187.63 59 11.56%
4 ICICI Bank 1,415.84 48 7.48%
5 Yes Bank Ltd 1,137.31 13 6.01%