Probability of US-China trade war increasing

Rajan spoke about escalating trade tensions between the US and China during his keynote interview at the Global Borrowers and Bond Investors Forum in London, on Wednesday.US president Donald Trump has hardened in his stance towards China. On Friday June 15 his administration announced plans for tariffs ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.