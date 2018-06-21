Asia people news in brief: June 21, 2018

Goldman Sachs has hired Cai Wei as co-head of its China investment banking division, the bank's first China partner appointment from outside the firm, according to an internal memo.
Cai has worked in investment banking and private equity for more than 20 years.He joins Goldman after three years ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.