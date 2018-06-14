Watermark
Go to Asia edition

NIB makes SRI hire

The Nordic Investment Bank has hired a sustainability expert to run its sustainability and mandate unit, which it recently moved from its lending department to treasury.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 05:15 PM


Luca De Lorenzo will join the supranational on September 3. He has worked in the energy and sustainability sector for 12 years, most recently as head of the climate, energy and society unit at the Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI), a non-profit environmental research organisation. He joined SEI in ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 12,417.34 15 11.10%
2 JPMorgan 10,784.81 16 9.64%
3 Citi 9,836.54 17 8.80%
4 NatWest Markets 8,487.83 7 7.59%
5 HSBC 7,788.95 12 6.97%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 28,650.01 73 12.43%
2 HSBC 22,084.84 47 9.58%
3 JPMorgan 19,145.59 51 8.31%
4 Deutsche Bank 17,915.81 27 7.77%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 16,436.98 51 7.13%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 24,223.40 52 8.64%
2 Barclays 21,482.86 36 7.67%
3 UniCredit 19,921.86 49 7.11%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 18,862.23 49 6.73%
5 HSBC 18,112.51 64 6.46%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 51,595.93 277 7.32%
2 Citi 50,678.84 180 7.19%
3 HSBC 46,065.52 168 6.54%
4 Barclays 40,928.81 133 5.81%
5 Deutsche Bank 37,881.53 100 5.37%