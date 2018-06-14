Shareholders offered bigger stake in New Noble

According to Noble’s previous proposal, current shareholders were promised 15% equity in New Noble when a binding restructuring support agreement was signed in March. But now they will collectively hold 5% more, the company said in a Wednesday morning filing on the Singapore Exchange.Of the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.