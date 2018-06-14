Watermark
Size matters: voters wowed by Renten’s whopper

Rentenbank impressed BondMarker’s voters with its largest ever euro benchmark: a €1.75bn five year.

  • By Tessa Wilkie
  • 01:30 PM
The deal had the highest average score of the week — at 7.95 — and scored particularly highly for pricing and quality of the investor book. Rentenbank was able to print the deal — a 0.05% June 2023 — after Italian political instability caused the euro rates market to wobble earlier in the month.

It was a week of competent executions and that was reflected in our voters’ scoring. The other two deal scores this week were close to Rentenbank’s. A $4bn 2.75% July 2020 from KfW scored 7.6 on average, and SFIL’s second ever dollar benchmark — a $1bn 3% June 2021 — scored 7.43.

KfW’s benchmark re-opened the dollar market after weeks of volatility in swap spreads making pricing deals in the currency tricky. SFIL followed a day later. BondMarker voters approved of this: KfW and SFIL’s deals were awarded their highest scores in the timing category.


