Unusual lender Amigo gets friendly reception for IPO

Amigo Holdings, the UK guarantor consumer lender, has set the range on its London IPO, valuing it at between £1.1bn and £1.4bn.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 01:15 PM

JP Morgan and RBC Capital Markets are global coordinators, Macquarie a bookrunner.

The range on the all secondary share offering is 225p to 295p a share, sizing the deal between £276.8m and £416.2m. There is a 10% greenshoe option on top of that.

