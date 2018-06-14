EPP bond failure adds to EM troubles EPP, a Polish real estate investment company, postponed its five year euro bond on Tuesday despite having gone as far as to set the yield for the deal. The company blamed adverse market conditions, with bankers away from the deal were divided as to whether anything could or should have been done differently by the leads.

