Watermark
Go to Asia edition
SSA

Kexim preys on arb window to print in Swiss francs

The Export-Import Bank of Korea returned to the Swiss franc bond market on Thursday, capitalising on an arbitrage window against its dollar curve.

  • By Silas Brown
  • 03:00 PM

Lead UBS began bookbuilding for July 2024 Swiss franc bond with a minimum size of Sfr200m ($201.6m), with pricing in the area of 27bp over mid-swaps.

“There was roughly 10bp of arbitrage for Korean issuers in Swiss francs against Kexim’s outstanding dollars,” said one Swiss franc bond ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 12,417.34 15 11.10%
2 JPMorgan 10,784.81 16 9.64%
3 Citi 9,836.54 17 8.80%
4 NatWest Markets 8,487.83 7 7.59%
5 HSBC 7,788.95 12 6.97%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 28,350.01 72 12.38%
2 HSBC 22,084.84 47 9.64%
3 JPMorgan 18,943.14 48 8.27%
4 Deutsche Bank 17,666.61 26 7.72%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 16,187.78 50 7.07%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 23,958.28 49 8.62%
2 Barclays 21,482.86 36 7.73%
3 Credit Agricole CIB 18,862.23 49 6.79%
4 UniCredit 18,150.64 48 6.53%
5 HSBC 18,112.51 64 6.52%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 50,796.52 241 7.28%
2 Citi 50,071.71 175 7.18%
3 HSBC 46,065.52 168 6.61%
4 Barclays 40,928.81 133 5.87%
5 Deutsche Bank 37,556.85 98 5.39%