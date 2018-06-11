Watermark
Goldman alums join shipping tycoon for new fund

Matthew Westerman and Julian Metherell, who both spent over 10 years as partners at Goldman Sachs, will run a new private investment firm together with Greek shipping tycoon, Peter Livanos,

  • By Nell Mackenzie
  • 11 Jun 2018

The new firm, MW&L Capital Partners, will concentrate on long term investments in the shipping, oil and gas, and finance industries. According to a report by Sky News, the new firm “will have desire for influence if not control” of the companies it invests in.

This marks ...

