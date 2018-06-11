Goldman alums join shipping tycoon for new fund

The new firm, MW&L Capital Partners, will concentrate on long term investments in the shipping, oil and gas, and finance industries. According to a report by Sky News, the new firm “will have desire for influence if not control” of the companies it invests in.This marks ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.