E.On’s €5bn acquisition loan for Innogy oversubscribed E.On has closed syndication of the €5bn loan financing for its €20.42bn takeover of Innogy, as part of the complex three-way deal between those two companies and RWE, which will reposition E.On as a distribution and supply company and RWE as a generator.

