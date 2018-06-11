Watermark
E.On’s €5bn acquisition loan for Innogy oversubscribed

E.On has closed syndication of the €5bn loan financing for its €20.42bn takeover of Innogy, as part of the complex three-way deal between those two companies and RWE, which will reposition E.On as a distribution and supply company and RWE as a generator.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 11 Jun 2018
BNP Paribas had underwritten the whole facility. E.On invited core relationship banks to participate with tickets of €400m each. The loan consists of a €3bn bridge loan and €2bn five year term loan. All the banks invited participated, leading to what E.On called “a substantial oversubscription” in a ...

