NN issues first covered CPT as Belfius turns to 10s NN Bank paid a generous premium this week to issue the first Dutch conditional pass through (CPT) covered bond of 2018. The deal emerged at the same time as Belfius Bank returned to the covered bond market with a 10 year.

NN Bank's €500m September 2025 was priced on Monday at a final spread of 5bp over mid-swaps, down from 8bp initially and an intermediate pricing step of 6bp plus or minus 1bp. The bond was subscribed two hours after books opened and eventually drew demand of more than ...