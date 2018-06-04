Scepticism as SG-UniCredit tie-up rears its head — but also hope A report that UniCredit is considering a merger with Société Générale — which would create a powerful champion in European corporate debt — provoked strong feelings among capital markets specialists on Monday. The story appears to have taken UniCredit’s management by surprise, just after a bruising period for Italy in capital markets. But although some like the idea in principle and others scorn it, none believe a merger at some stage is impossible.

In a report, published on Sunday, the Financial Times asserted that UniCredit was exploring a possible merger with SocGen, to create a new European banking champion. The Italian bank has coldly declined to comment, saying only that its current business plan is based on organic growth, and ...