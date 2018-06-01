Watermark
SSA secondary pricing update: featuring EIB's 2032 CAB

Trading levels given are bid-side spreads versus mid-swaps and/or an underlying benchmark as of Thursday's close. The source for secondary trading levels is Interactive Data.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 01 Jun 2018

secondary pricing

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 12,042.98 14 11.09%
2 JPMorgan 10,337.24 14 9.52%
3 Citi 9,260.37 15 8.53%
4 NatWest Markets 8,487.83 7 7.82%
5 HSBC 7,587.14 11 6.99%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 27,261.38 67 12.48%
2 HSBC 20,140.01 43 9.22%
3 JPMorgan 18,703.30 46 8.56%
4 Deutsche Bank 17,229.87 24 7.89%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 15,557.62 48 7.12%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 22,693.56 43 8.85%
2 Barclays 20,703.19 33 8.08%
3 UniCredit 17,015.35 42 6.64%
4 HSBC 16,881.91 57 6.59%
5 BNP Paribas 16,072.48 29 6.27%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 49,024.62 227 7.53%
2 Citi 48,475.03 167 7.44%
3 HSBC 42,643.75 152 6.55%
4 Barclays 38,291.35 120 5.88%
5 Deutsche Bank 34,839.14 93 5.35%