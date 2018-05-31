Watermark
Kojamo hopes to tempt IPO investors with rare Finnish property play

Kojamo, Finland’s largest residential property company, has set the range on its Helsinki listing, valuing it at over €2.1bn.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 02:00 PM

JP MorganGoldman Sachs and Nordea Bank are global coordinators and OP Corporate Bank bookrunner.

At a price range of €8.50 to €10 a share the base offering will be sized between €483m and €532m. Between 54.2m and 56.9m primary and secondary shares will be sold in the base ...

