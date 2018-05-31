Italian wrangles spoil US taste for European assets The political upheaval in Italy is already making US investors go cold on European risk, which could magnify the market disruption Europe is likely to face in the coming months, writes Jon Hay. The effects are even changing expectations on US monetary policy.

US — and increasingly Asian — funds are important swing investors, whose appetite often determines whether European risk assets bloom or wilt. The effect is particularly strong in equity capital markets, where US investors increasing their allocations of money to Europe is almost a prerequisite for a healthy ...