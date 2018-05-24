Watermark
Barclay brothers stay quiet on Shop Direct dividends

Shop Direct’s sterling high yield bonds dropped this week as investors balked at cash distributions being made to the company’s shareholders, David and Frederick Barclay. The brothers did not comment on the company’s dividends in a statement on Friday.

  By Victor Jimenez
  05:00 PM

Shop Direct’s £550m five year non-call two secured notes have fallen about 15 points to 70 in the secondary market during the past three days, after investors became aware of the size of cash distributions being made to the company’s shareholders, the billionaire Barclay brothers.

On Wednesday, UK online ...

