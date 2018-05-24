Foxconn unit tests unusual structure for A-share IPO

The subsidiary of Taiwan-based Foxconn, the world’s largest electronics contract manufacturing company, is testing a new kind of transaction in China’s A-share market.Typically, the bulk of an A-share IPO ends up in the hands of China’s retail buyers, often resulting in waves of volatility in the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.