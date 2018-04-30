Trafigura places debut Panda trade Commodities trader Trafigura sold a Rmb500m ($78.9m) three year Panda bond through a private placement on April 26, marking the issuer’s first feat in China. The company said it hopes to become a regular issuer in the Panda market.

