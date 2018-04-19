Watermark
Go to Asia edition
FIG

BBVA: green T2 feasible, AT1 ‘may be difficult’

BBVA told GlobalCapital it saw room for social bonds, and a mixed social and green bond, as well as more established green offerings as it revealed its new issuance framework this week. While it expects the senior non-preferred format is most likely to be used, it sees tier two as possible as well.

  • By Jasper Cox
  • 07:30 PM

The bank’s framework makes room for green bonds, social bonds and sustainability bonds. The latter simply uses assets eligible for green and social bonds. All are aligned to the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

While BBVA originally floated the idea of issuing a bond as hybrid capital, it ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Natixis 6,366.81 27 5.60%
2 Credit Suisse 6,294.71 32 5.54%
3 UniCredit 6,112.88 36 5.38%
4 HSBC 5,866.45 33 5.16%
5 LBBW 5,373.19 30 4.72%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 39,079.96 117 7.06%
2 JPMorgan 36,305.96 133 6.56%
3 Citi 35,381.73 166 6.39%
4 Goldman Sachs 34,077.64 203 6.15%
5 Morgan Stanley 31,276.81 144 5.65%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 31,329.74 93 11.21%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 30,566.41 94 10.93%
3 Citi 28,565.76 128 10.22%
4 Goldman Sachs 26,794.71 174 9.59%
5 Morgan Stanley 25,834.05 111 9.24%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Natixis 5,582.45 20 8.97%
2 Deutsche Bank 4,163.44 13 6.69%
3 UniCredit 3,902.49 16 6.27%
4 LBBW 3,521.48 15 5.66%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,368.88 14 5.42%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 4,538.06 9 13.44%
2 UBS 3,374.07 13 9.99%
3 BNP Paribas 2,596.35 10 7.69%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 2,458.47 6 7.28%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,055.39 8 6.09%