BBVA: green T2 feasible, AT1 ‘may be difficult’ BBVA told GlobalCapital it saw room for social bonds, and a mixed social and green bond, as well as more established green offerings as it revealed its new issuance framework this week. While it expects the senior non-preferred format is most likely to be used, it sees tier two as possible as well.

