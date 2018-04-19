Watermark
Cloud telecoms firm Nfon braves choosy IPO market

Nfon, the German cloud telephone systems provider, has set the range on its Frankfurt IPO. The deal will be about roughly €138m, should a greenshoe be exercised.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 05:15 PM

Berenberg is global coordinator, Baader Bank and Oddo BHF bookrunners.

The IPO will consist of primary and secondary share sales. Nfon is seeking to raise €50m by selling 2.5m to 3.2m new shares, depending on price.

The range has been set at €15.60 to €19.60.

Meanwhile, shareholders are hoping ...

